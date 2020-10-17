Lawrence, Tigers respond emphatically

Clemson reclaimed a 14-7 lead on an 83-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers with 6:14 to play in the first quarter. The drive was one play for the 83 yard score in just 18 seconds.
Latest
Clemson wrecking Tech
Clemson extended its lead to 24-7 on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Davis Allen with 12:34 left in the first half. The drive was completed in six plays for 62 yards in 2:38 minutes. (…)
Clemson strikes first in Atlanta
Clemson jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on a five yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Cornell Powell with 7:55 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 41 yards on five plays in 1:39. Travis (…)
Clemson releases its inactive list for Georgia Tech game
Clemson released its list of inactive players for today’s game at Georgia Tech. The ACC allows the travel roster to hold 80 players. Here is the list of players who will not be available to play (…)
TCI Game Day: No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech
It is Game Day in Atlanta as the Tigers look to continue the road to Miami and another national championship. No. 1 Clemson visits Georgia Tech as the Tigers look to move to 5-0. (…)
Davis is paying it forward
Defensive tackle Tyler Davis made his return to the playing field for Clemson last Saturday in its convincing victory over Miami. Davis, who had to miss Clemson’s last two games due to an MCL sprain, was (…)
Who has the edge? Lawrence has not seen a better player than Travis Etienne
Right now, Las Vegas has Trevor Lawrence as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year, with Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mack Jones second and third. And though Lawrence is (…)
FSU, NFL legacy recruit: ‘Tigers sit high on my board’
Aaron Hester, the son of former Florida State and Miami Dolphins linebacker Ron Hester, is a standout defensive end/outside linebacker from Fletcher High School near Jacksonville, Fla. The class of 2022 (…)
Countdown to Kickoff: Swinney has owned the Yellow Jackets
During his 30-year career as Clemson’s head coach, Frank Howard won just two times in Atlanta. They came in 1945 and then in 1969, his last year running the Tigers’ football program. On Saturday, Dabo (…)
For Jones, there is always more to get
Sheridan Jones and the rest of Clemson’s cornerback group made quite the splash in last Saturday’s win over then seventh-ranked Miami. Jones, who is in his second year with the program, got the party (…)
Clemson Athletics' newest COVID-19 update
Clemson Athletics completed 1,419 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. A total of 10 individuals tested positive, including nine student-athletes, or 0.7% (…)