Clemson came to Atlanta to make history, and it did

Top-ranked Clemson came to Atlanta on Saturday and wanted to make some history.

It did.

In fact, Clemson made a lot of history Saturday at Bobby Dodd stadium, while rolling to a 73-7 victory over Georgia Tech.

Clemson’s 66-point margin of victory is the largest in a game between two ACC teams since the conference’s inception in 1953. It is Clemson’s second-largest win all-time against a school presently in the Football Bowl Subdivision, trailing only a 73-0 victory against Georgia Tech in 1903.

The Tigers’ 73 points tied the 1903 contest for its most against Georgia Tech in a game in series history. The 73 points represent Clemson’s third-most against an ACC opponent all-time, trailing its 82-point performance against Wake Forest in 1981 and its 77 points against Louisville in 2018. However, both of those performances came at home, so Saturday’s output was the most scored by Clemson in an ACC road game all-time, passing its 63 at Wake Forest in 2018.

“We wanted to do something that has never been done,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “It is not often you get to do something that has never been done, especially at a place where they have had a lot of success and have played a hundred and something years of football.

“So, this just goes to show you how this rivalry has been. I have been in that locker room many times with some hurt feelings.”

But in those moments, Swinney was not sharing the locker room in Atlanta with Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson quarterback continues to own his hometown school, whipping the Yellow Jackets with a career-high 404 passing yards to go along with a career-high five touchdown passes.

Lawrence completed 24-of-33 passes. Clemson finished the game with 500 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. The 500 passing yards were the second most in school history.

As dominate as Lawrence and the offense was, the defense played just as well. The Yellow Jackets (2-3, 2-2 ACC) managed just 204 total yards, including just 81 passing yards.

Tech was 2-for-14 on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth down. The defense forced three turnovers, five sacks and 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

“To win down here three times in a row is a real accomplishment and something we are really proud of,” Swinney said. “I just love the mindset of our team. The mind, the focus and the maturity.”

The win also marked the Tigers’ third straight win at Bobby Dodd Stadium, something Clemson has never done in the long-standing series. It was also Clemson’s six straight win overall in the series, also a new Clemson mark.

