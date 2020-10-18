How firm is Clemson's grip on No. 1 in latest AP Poll?

The latest Associated Press college football rankings were released on Sunday.
Clemson remains No. 1 in this week’s poll. Notre Dame is up to No. 3 this week.
|1
|
|Clemson (5-0)
|1
|1,542 (54)
|2
|
|Alabama (4-0)
|2
|1,494 (8)
|3
|
|Notre Dame (4-0)
|4
|1,337
|4
|
|Georgia (3-1)
|3
|1,300
|5
|
|Ohio State (0-0)
|6
|1,223
|6
|
|Oklahoma State (3-0)
|7
|1,137
|7
|
|Texas A&M (3-1)
|11
|1,054
|8
|
|Penn State (0-0)
|9
|1,033
|9
|
|Cincinnati (3-0)
|8
|1,028
|10
|
|Florida (2-1)
|10
|942
|11
|
|Miami (FL) (4-1)
|13
|887
|12
|
|Brigham Young (5-0)
|14
|875
|13
|
|Oregon (0-0)
|12
|841
|14
|
|North Carolina (3-1)
|5
|677
|14
|
|Wisconsin (0-0)
|16
|677
|16
|
|SMU (5-0)
|17
|638
|17
|
|Iowa State (3-1)
|20
|511
|18
|
|Michigan (0-0)
|19
|489
|19
|
|Virginia Tech (3-1)
|23
|411
|20
|
|Kansas State (3-1)
|22
|399
|21
|
|Minnesota (0-0)
|24
|234
|22
|
|Marshall (4-0)
|227
|23
|North Carolina State (4-1)
|199
|24
|
|USC (0-0)
|25
|192
|25
|Coastal Carolina (4-0)
|185
