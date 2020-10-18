How firm is Clemson's grip on No. 1 in latest AP Poll?

The latest Associated Press college football rankings were released on Sunday.

Clemson remains No. 1 in this week’s poll. Notre Dame is up to No. 3 this week.

1 Clemson (5-0) 1 ACC 1,542 (54) 2 Alabama (4-0) 2 SEC 1,494 (8) 3 Notre Dame (4-0) 4 ACC 1,337 4 Georgia (3-1) 3 SEC 1,300 5 Ohio State (0-0) 6 Big Ten 1,223 6 Oklahoma State (3-0) 7 Big 12 1,137 7 Texas A&M (3-1) 11 SEC 1,054 8 Penn State (0-0) 9 Big Ten 1,033 9 Cincinnati (3-0) 8 American Athletic 1,028 10 Florida (2-1) 10 SEC 942 11 Miami (FL) (4-1) 13 ACC 887 12 Brigham Young (5-0) 14 IA Independents 875 13 Oregon (0-0) 12 Pac-12 841 14 North Carolina (3-1) 5 ACC 677 14 Wisconsin (0-0) 16 Big Ten 677 16 SMU (5-0) 17 American Athletic 638 17 Iowa State (3-1) 20 Big 12 511 18 Michigan (0-0) 19 Big Ten 489 19 Virginia Tech (3-1) 23 ACC 411 20 Kansas State (3-1) 22 Big 12 399 21 Minnesota (0-0) 24 Big Ten 234 22 Marshall (4-0) Conference USA 227 23 North Carolina State (4-1) ACC 199 24 USC (0-0) 25 Pac-12 192 25 Coastal Carolina (4-0) Sun Belt 185

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

