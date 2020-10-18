How firm is Clemson's grip on No. 1 in latest AP Poll?

The latest Associated Press college football rankings were released on Sunday.

Clemson remains No. 1 in this week’s poll.  Notre Dame is up to No. 3 this week.

1
Clemson (5-0) 1 ACC 1,542 (54)
2
Alabama (4-0) 2 SEC 1,494 (8)
3
Notre Dame (4-0) 4 ACC 1,337
4
Georgia (3-1) 3 SEC 1,300
5
Ohio State (0-0) 6 Big Ten 1,223
6
Oklahoma State (3-0) 7 Big 12 1,137
7
Texas A&M (3-1) 11 SEC 1,054
8
Penn State (0-0) 9 Big Ten 1,033
9
Cincinnati (3-0) 8 American Athletic 1,028
10
Florida (2-1) 10 SEC 942
11
Miami (FL) (4-1) 13 ACC 887
12
Brigham Young (5-0) 14 IA Independents 875
13
Oregon (0-0) 12 Pac-12 841
14
North Carolina (3-1) 5 ACC 677
14
Wisconsin (0-0) 16 Big Ten 677
16
SMU (5-0) 17 American Athletic 638
17
Iowa State (3-1) 20 Big 12 511
18
Michigan (0-0) 19 Big Ten 489
19
Virginia Tech (3-1) 23 ACC 411
20
Kansas State (3-1) 22 Big 12 399
21
Minnesota (0-0) 24 Big Ten 234
22
Marshall (4-0) Conference USA 227
23 North Carolina State (4-1) ACC 199
24
USC (0-0) 25 Pac-12 192
25 Coastal Carolina (4-0) Sun Belt 185

