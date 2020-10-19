Does ESPN host think Alabama is ‘a cut above’ Clemson?

It is no surprise Clemson is in a class by itself in the ACC. But is there anyone else in college football in the Tigers’ class right now?

As ESPN’s Heather Dinich reported on Sunday, No. 1 Clemson is the only team in the country to rank in the top 5 in offensive and defensive efficiency. In fact, the Tigers rank No. 1 in defensive efficiency.

Clemson, fresh off of its 73-7 victory at Georgia Tech this past Saturday, ranks third nationally in total defense and fifth in scoring defense, while the offense ranks third in scoring offense and eighth in total offense.

“Clemson is in a class by itself in the ACC, it appears. And it is a very small class if anyone is with them, as a complete team, in the nation,” ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis said Monday on Off Campus with Mark Packer on ESPNU Radio. “It still remains to be seen whether Alabama’s defense will allow them to be at the level that Clemson is playing at right now and we will see Ohio State starting this Saturday. Georgia is not as explosive offensively as Clemson is, so there are questions about them.”

The Tigers are allowing just 264.6 yards and 12 points per game in the first five weeks of the season. They held Georgia Tech to 204 total yards this past Saturday. Tech was averaging 458 total yards per game prior to playing Clemson.

Clemson also shut down No. 11 Miami, holding the Hurricanes to a season-low 210 yards the week before. Miami was averaging 499 yards per game prior to playing the Tigers and led the ACC in scoring and total offense.

“I don’t know if there is anyone (playing defense like Clemson),” Davis said. “Clemson is a cut above, as a complete team, compared to everyone we have seen up to this point. I think Alabama has the capabilities to get there. Georgia probably has the talent and certainly will improve, and we will find out Saturday if Ohio State is already there.

“There is no shame in the ACC not being at Clemson’s level because I don’t think there is anybody.”