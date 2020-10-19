Venables stressed watching Alabama-Georgia game

Brent Venables had fun watching a couple of the afternoon and late football games this past Saturday. However, it probably was not much fun for those watching it with Clemson’s defensive coordinator.

After getting back to Clemson following the top-ranked Tigers’ thrashing of Georgia Tech, Venables said he watched college football like any fan of the sport does on a Saturday evening. He also used it as an opportunity to look at what could be two of Clemson’s competitors should the Tigers reach the College Football Playoff for a sixth straight season this January.

However, Venables said on Monday he probably did not enjoy watching the Georgia at Alabama game like the average college football fan did.

“It is stressful. I was just stressed watching it,” he said while smiling uncomfortably. “I am no fun to watch it with. I look at all the other stuff other than where the ball is going.”

Venables was getting stressed because of all the offensive talent Georgia and Alabama were displaying in the Crimson Tide’s 41-24 victory.

“I am worried about all of those real fast receivers at Bama or Georgia smashing the ball down the A gaps at will with Zamir White,” the Clemson coach said. “So, I am no fun to watch games with. It was not fun.”

Venables said when he watches other teams play, he does not think much of himself.

“That is how I am, anyway. Sometimes, you look at other people like they are the 49ers or the Cowboys. They both looked really good,” he said. “Really, you are looking at it for entertainment. Even though, again, I am not fun to watch it with. Too much analyzing and whatnot to watch it with anyone.

“But it was fun to be able to watch a few games. Other than that, I just saw a bunch of good players. Both teams have very talented squads.”

