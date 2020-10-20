Clemson announces updated football game day designations

Clemson Football’s Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day celebrations will take place on Nov. 28 during the game against Pittsburgh.

Military Appreciation Day represents a day of gratitude and recognition for those who have served with several presentations throughout the game. The football program recognizes its seniors with a solo run down the Hill for Senior Day.

Saturday’s game against Syracuse will serve as Clemson’s annual breast cancer awareness game, as well as feature additional in-stadium and game program recognition for IPTAY members.

P.A.W. Journey, Clemson football’s life and professional preparedness program will be recognized during the Oct. 31 contest against Boston College. Oct. 25-31 is designated as P.A.W. Journey Week.

Homecoming, Parents Weekend and Hall of Fame Day will not take place in 2020.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications