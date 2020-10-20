This year the Road to the ACC Championship in Charlotte is much different. There are no divisions and the top two teams based on winning percentage will meet on Dec. 19 to decide the champion.

Let’s take a look at where the Road to the ACC Championship stands.

Current Standings

Most likely we won’t see a team make it to Charlotte with two ACC losses. Right now six teams have one loss or less in league play.

NC State has surprised some this season and sits with only one loss but they lost their quarterback to injury last Saturday. We will not consider them a contender right now as we believe it is unlikely they can run the table without their starting quarterback.

That leaves us with five contenders with two months left until the title game in Charlotte.

Contenders

Notre Dame

The Irish are the only other undefeated team right now in the ACC besides Clemson, but they have not played a tough schedule so far. The ACC did Notre Dame some favors with the schedule this season for sure. They will play their first road game this week at Pitt.

The toughest road game will be at North Carolina on Nov. 27. That is after the No. 1 Tigers come to South Bend on Nov. 7. Even with a loss to the Tigers, if the Irish can beat North Carolina they have a good chance of seeing a rematch with Clemson on Dec. 19.

Remaining Games: At Pitt (Oct. 24), At GT (Oct. 31), Clemson (Nov. 7), At BC (Nov. 14), At UNC (Nov. 27), Syracuse (Dec. 5), At Wake Forest (Dec. 12)

Miami

The Canes already have a loss to Clemson, but don’t have Notre Dame on the schedule. If they can win out they will very likely get a rematch with the Tigers in Charlotte.

The road game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14 and a home game with North Carolina on Dec. 5 are the biggest obstacles to Miami’s chances of making the ACC Championship.

Remaining Games: Virginia (Oct. 24), At NC State (Nov. 6), At VT (Nov. 14), GT (Nov. 21), At Wake (Nov. 28), UNC (Dec. 5)

North Carolina

Luckily for North Carolina they don’t have Clemson on the schedule but the loss to Florida State puts the pressure on the Heels. They will likely need to run the table to make it to Charlotte.

A Friday night game on Thanksgiving weekend and a Dec. 5 game at Miami are the biggest challenges for North Carolina if they hope to run the table and make the ACC Championship.

Remaining Games: NC State (Oct. 24), At Virginia (Oct. 31), At Duke (Nov. 7), Wake Forest (Nov. 14), Notre Dame (Nov. 27), at Miami (Dec. 5)

Virginia Tech

The Hokies already have a loss and with Clemson coming to town in December they will likely need to run the table on the other ACC games to have a shot at making it to Charlotte.

Since changing quarterbacks during the North Carolina game they have played much better, but that loss and a likely loss to Clemson might just keep them out of the ACC Championship.

Remaining Games: At Wake (Oct. 24), At Louisville (Oct. 31), Miami (Nov. 14), At Pitt (Nov. 21), Clemson (Dec. 5), Virginia (Dec. 12)