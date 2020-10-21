Clemson’s Heisman candidate does not mess around

It is no secret how talented Trevor Lawrence is. There is a reason why he is considered the top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, it is not just Lawrence’s talent that makes him so appealing to NFL scouts, general managers, and coaches. There is a whole lot more.

Lawrence is not one of those talented players who gets on campus and thinks all he has to do is show up on Saturdays and that will be good enough. Though he is the big man on campus, both figuratively and literally speaking, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound quarterback is as humble and hard working as they come.

“He is obviously, the most talented guy, but he is the hardest worker,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He is going to be one of the last guys off the practice field. That just sets the standard. He loves to be coached. He is so focused when he is not in. He is not over there jacking around at the water cooler. He is locked in watching the guy who is in. He is not missing a rep.”

Lawrence, who will try to lead top-ranked Clemson to its 27th straight ACC win in a row on Saturday when the Tigers host Syracuse, leads the team by his actions as much as he does his words. He understands what he does sets the tone for the rest of the team.

“Again, everything he does, people pay attention to. So, the best way he makes everyone around him better is through his example. Through his work ethic. How he responds to things. How he grinds because that sets the tone for everybody else. That’s the best thing,” Swinney said. “Then, his ability makes everybody else better, too.

“He obviously has the ability to escape, to extend plays and that creates opportunities for other players. His ability to put the ball right where it needs to be. Having played receiver my whole life, you can be a really talented receiver, but if you don’t have a quarterback that can put it where it needs to be you can get average quick.”

So far this season, Lawrence has placed himself at the top of the Heisman Trophy list by completing 73 percent of his 148 passes for 1,544 yards, 15 touchdowns with just one interception. He has also run for four touchdowns, second on the team behind running back Travis Etienne.

“He just brings out the best in everyone and it starts with his example that he sets every single day through his actions, through his work ethic, through his humility, through his coach ability, his attitude and his mindset every single day that he brings,” Swinney said. “That is just contagious and infectious to the rest of the team.”

