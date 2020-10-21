Swinney’s Wednesday practice report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media after practice on Wednesday, as the top-ranked Tigers get set to host Syracuse this Saturday at Death Valley.

Swinney updated the health status of quarterbacks Taisun Phommachanh and D.J. Uiagalelei for Saturday’s game, plus he spoke on where Xavier Thomas is at in his progression and when he might be back to playing at hundred percent.

The Clemson coach also updated Justyn Ross’ progress, as the Clemson wide receiver put on full pads on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since having spinal surgery in June.

Watch Swinney’s interview with the media on TCITV.