Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID-19 numbers

By October 23, 2020 4:32 pm

Clemson Athletics completed 1,365 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. A total of seven individuals tested positive, including all of whom are student-athletes, or 0.5% positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 11,554 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 173 positive results (137 student-athletes, 36 staff), 1.5% positive, and no hospitalizations.

