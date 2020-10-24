Clemson releases its inactive list for Syracuse game

By Will Vandervort | October 24, 2020 10:16 am

Top-ranked Clemson will be without starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis and starting linebacker James Skalski for today’s game against Syracuse.

The Clemson football program released its list of inactive players. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

The following players on Clemson’s roster are not expected to be available for today’s game: DT Tyler Davis, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, RB Ty Lucas, OL Mitchell Mayes, LB Matt McMahan, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, LB James Skalski, QB James Talton and DT Tré Williams.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications