Defensive score gives Tigers breathing room against Cuse

Clemson’s defense stepped up to make a game-changing play and give the No. 1 Tigers breathing room in the second half of their game against Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley.

With the Orange trailing by only six points late in the third quarter, Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper was sacked by Mike Jones and Bryan Bresee, the latter of whom punched the ball out from Culpepper’s possession.

Cornerback Andrew Booth was Johnny on the spot, scooping up the loose ball and returning it 21 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 34-21 lead with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter.