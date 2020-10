Top-ranked Clemson extended its lead to 24-7 despite first half offensive struggles as Trevor Lawrence found Davis Allen for 17 yard touchdown with 2:54 left in the first half. The drive covered 87 yards in 12 plays and 2:54.

The Tigers ran a balanced attack on the drive and methodically moved down the field on their way to the end zone. On second and six Lawrence found a wide open Allen for a 17 yard touchdown to put Clemson up 24-7.