Photo Gallery: No. 1 Clemson 27 Syracuse 14

Clemson didn’t bring their A game Saturday, but lead Syracuse 27-14 at the half.
Check out some pictures from the ACC showdown in the first half Photo Gallery.
Clemson didn’t bring their A game Saturday, but lead Syracuse 27-14 at the half.
Check out some pictures from the ACC showdown in the first half Photo Gallery.
Top-ranked Clemson went into halftime with a 27-14 lead against Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley, but a couple of special team miscues cost the Tigers points and held them back from a bigger (…)
Top-ranked Clemson looked uninspired in the first half against Syracuse and entered halftime with a slim 24-14 lead. It’s lackluster performance to start the game showed on the stat sheet. The (…)
Top-ranked Clemson was not nearly as sharp in the first half Saturday as it has been. There was an interception, dropped passes, overthrows, a fumble, a blocked punt and a missed field goal. Yet, despite their (…)
Top-ranked Clemson extended its lead to 24-7 despite first half offensive struggles as Trevor Lawrence found Davis Allen for 17 yard touchdown with 2:54 left in the first half. The drive covered 87 yards (…)
Travis Etienne extended top-ranked Clemson’s lead over Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley with a 25-yard touchdown run at the 4:25 mark of the first quarter that made the score 17-0. Etienne burst through (…)
Top-ranked Clemson started strong against ACC foe Syracuse as Cornell Powell caught a 25 yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead with 13:37 to play in the first quarter. The score capped off (…)
The No. 1 Clemson Tigers have arrived at Death Valley. Check out some great pictures from the arrival in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time (…)
No. 1 Clemson arrives at Death Valley for the ACC showdown with Syracuse. Watch the arrival on TCITV: https://youtu.be/kPt8TRgiEgA Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time (…)
Top-ranked Clemson will be without starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis and starting linebacker James Skalski for today’s game against Syracuse. The Clemson football program released its list of inactive (…)
Top-ranked Clemson has continued to prove itself as an offensive juggernaut this season behind stellar play from Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. The Tigers throttled Georgia Tech 73-7 on the road in (…)