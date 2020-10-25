Did Alabama continue to climb close to Clemson is new Coaches Poll?

Football

October 25, 2020

Following its 47-21 victory over Syracuse on Saturday, Clemson remained the No. 1 team in the country in the latest Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday.

The Tigers (6-0, 5-0 ACC) still have 52 first place votes, while Alabama has eight. Ohio State jumped up from No. 5 to No. 3 in the new poll, though it still received just two first place votes.

The Buckeyes received 1,374 points in the poll, behind Clemson’s 1,540 and Alabama’s 1,493.

Last week, the Crimson Tide tallied eight first place votes and had 1,494 points. The Buckeyes, who just played their first game on Saturday, had two first place votes and 1,254 points in the old poll.

Notre Dame, despite winning 45-3 over Pitt on Saturday, slipped to No. 4 in the poll. Miami is No. 12 and North Carolina is No. 13 in this week’s poll. The Hurricanes dropped two spots from No. 11.

In all, the ACC had  four teams in this week’s new poll. Virginia Tech and NC State fell out of the poll after both lost on Saturday.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

1 Clemson 6-0 1540 52 1 1/1
2 Alabama 5-0 1493 8 2 2/3
3 Ohio State 1-0 1374 2 5 2 2/10
4 Notre Dame 5-0 1368 0 3 -1 3/10
5 Georgia 3-1 1293 0 4 -1 3/5
6 Oklahoma State 4-0 1209 0 6 6/19
7 Cincinnati 4-0 1058 0 10 3 7/22
8 Texas A&M 3-1 1055 0 9 1 8/20
9 Florida 2-1 1010 0 8 -1 3/9
10 Brigham Young 6-0 941 0 11 1 10/23
11 Wisconsin 1-0 928 0 14 3 11/18
12 Miami 5-1 911 0 11 -1 7/NR
13 North Carolina 4-1 796 0 13 6/19
14 Michigan 1-0 789 0 17 3 14/21
15 Oregon 0-0 674 0 15 9/17
16 Kansas State 4-1 592 0 19 3 16/NR
17 Penn State 0-1 413 0 7 -10 7/17
18 Marshall 5-0 309 0 25 7 18/NR
19 Indiana 1-0 302 0 NR 32 19/NR
20 Southern California 0-0 271 0 23 3 17/NR
21 Coastal Carolina 5-0 268 0 24 3 21/NR
22 Iowa State 3-2 215 0 18 -4 18/NR
23 Southern Methodist 5-1 192 0 16 -7 16/NR
24 Oklahoma 3-2 138 0 NR 6 3/NR
25 Army 6-1 130 0 NR 2 25/NR
Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Minnesota; No. 22 NC State.
Others receiving votes: Auburn 118; Liberty 112; Memphis 88; Boise State 79; Minnesota 67; UL Lafayette 62; Utah 45; Louisiana State 37; Boston College 28; Purdue 26; Missouri 25; Northwestern 24; Virginia Tech 22; NC State 20; Tulsa 18; Texas 18; Arkansas 17; Appalachian State 16; Central Florida 13; Arizona State 10; California 8; West Virginia 6; Tennessee 6; Iowa 6; Wake Forest 5; Stanford 3; Houston 2.

