Did Alabama continue to climb close to Clemson is new Coaches Poll?

Following its 47-21 victory over Syracuse on Saturday, Clemson remained the No. 1 team in the country in the latest Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday.

The Tigers (6-0, 5-0 ACC) still have 52 first place votes, while Alabama has eight. Ohio State jumped up from No. 5 to No. 3 in the new poll, though it still received just two first place votes.

The Buckeyes received 1,374 points in the poll, behind Clemson’s 1,540 and Alabama’s 1,493.

Last week, the Crimson Tide tallied eight first place votes and had 1,494 points. The Buckeyes, who just played their first game on Saturday, had two first place votes and 1,254 points in the old poll.

Notre Dame, despite winning 45-3 over Pitt on Saturday, slipped to No. 4 in the poll. Miami is No. 12 and North Carolina is No. 13 in this week’s poll. The Hurricanes dropped two spots from No. 11.

In all, the ACC had four teams in this week’s new poll. Virginia Tech and NC State fell out of the poll after both lost on Saturday.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

