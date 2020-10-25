Swinney loves Frosted Flakes, but expects Etienne to ‘have a little different choice’ this week

Travis Etienne blamed the cramping issues he dealt with during Clemson’s win over Syracuse on Saturday on the fact he only ate a bowl of Frosted Flakes for breakfast prior to the 12 p.m. kickoff at Death Valley.

Asked during his weekly Sunday interview with the media about Etienne’s explanation for his dehydration, Dabo Swinney didn’t seem sold on it – Clemson’s head coach is a fan of Frosted Flakes, personally – but he will take Etienne’s word for it and expects the star running back to make a different breakfast selection before this Saturday’s noon game against Boston College.

“Well, I don’t know. I guess, whatever,” Swinney said when asked about Etienne’s Frosted Flake comments. “I mean, I love Frosted Flakes. I eat it for dinner and breakfast if I need to. I have many times. But yeah, I guess. That’s what he said. We’ve certainly got every kind of option you can possibly want for breakfast, so I’m assuming he’ll have a little different choice this Saturday. I had grits and eggs myself and some potatoes and some bacon. That was a good morning breakfast. So, maybe he’ll change it up.”

In all seriousness, Swinney is pleased with how Etienne responded after missing the third quarter of Clemson’s 47-21 victory while receiving IV fluids in the locker room to help with his cramps.

Etienne, who rushed for 86 yards and tied his career high with three rushing touchdowns, returned to action in the fourth quarter and scored on runs of 9 and 1 yards to help the Tigers put the Orange away after Syracuse cut its deficit to six points at 27-21 in the third quarter.

“I was really proud of him,” Swinney said. “Came back, made some really nice runs. That was a well blocked, great little 25-yard run that he had on his first explosive touchdown. But he still was a little inconsistent with some discipline in the run game as far as really pressing the blocks and not cutting on air. Just trust what’s there and the big ones will come.

“But really proud of him. He showed a lot of toughness – a lot of toughness coming back. He spent the whole third quarter getting an IV, and it was good to see him come back and lead his team like he did.”

