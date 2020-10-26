Recruits react to Clemson's win over Syracuse

Top-ranked Clemson defeated Syracuse, 47-21, on Saturday at Death Valley to open the season with six straight wins by 18 points or more for the first time in school history.

The Tigers (6-0, 5-0 ACC) led by only six points late in the third quarter before pulling away from the Orange and winning comfortably thanks to a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery return by Andrew Booth and a pair of fourth-quarter scores from running back Travis Etienne.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to some Clemson commitments and other prospects to get their reactions to the Tigers’ victory. Check out what they had to say:

Clemson commit Beaux Collins, 2021 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It was a little scary in the beginning but the younger players that were in were able to make some big plays.”

Clemson commit Cade Denhoff, 2021 4-star DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “Great team win. (Bryan) Bresee, huge play.”

Clemson commit Dietrick Pennington, 2021 4-star OL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian): “Expected. They may be the best team we face this year in the ACC.”

Gunner Givens (pictured above), 2022 5-star OL/DL, Daleville, Va. (Lord Botetourt): “Clemson is balling out this year. Definitely can see them in the national championship again.”

Jihaad Campbell, 2022 3-star DE, Sicklerville, N.J. (Timber Creek): “It was great seeing Clemson win. They executed well throughout the game and got the W for Tiger Nation.”

Jackson Fields, 2022 WR, Missouri City, Texas (Elkins): “It was a good team win. The Tigers know that Syracuse plays them hard every time the two teams match up together. They played hard but the Tigers played harder and came out on top. Fantastic game to watch.”

Benjamin Gosnell, 2022 4-star TE, Pilot Mountain, N.C. (East Surry): “I didn’t watch it but from what I saw, offense did well. The inclusion of Davis Allen in the passing game is a good thing to see as a TE recruit.”

Aaron Hester, 2022 3-star DE/OLB, Jacksonville Beach, Fla. (Fletcher): “Just straight up dominating.”

Treyveon Longmire, 2022 4-star ATH, Corbin, Ky. (Corbin): “Syracuse played them closer than I thought for a while. Clemson got it going. Offense is unreal when they are on.”

Addison Nichols, 2022 4-star OL, Norcross, Ga. (Greater Atlanta Christian): “Overall it was a good win but during the beginning I was a little worried. I don’t know what it is about Syracuse but they always know how to keep Clemson in a close game, but Clemson pulled it through and I thought they played well.”

Adam Randall, 2022 4-star WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach): “It was a great win for Clemson, even though they started off slow.”

Ty Simpson, 2022 4-star QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview): “I thought they executed well in the second half.”

Mykel Williams, 2022 4-star DL, Columbus, Ga. (Hardaway): “It was a good win.”

Cameron Lenhardt, 2023 4-star DE, Ramsey, N.J. (Don Bosco): “I think it was a good game. Clemson kicked it up second half.”

Jalen Rambert, 2023 4-star LB, Powdersville, S.C. (Powdersville): “It was definitely a roller coaster. A lot of guys missing though. But rocky and misleading.”

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers.

