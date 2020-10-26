What They Are Saying: Simmons makes play of the game for Arizona

October 26, 2020

Former Clemson All-American Isaiah Simmons made the play of the night for the Arizona Cardinals in their 37-34 overtime victory over the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks Sunday in Arizona.

Here is what is being said on Twitter about the former Clemson Tiger.

 

 

