What They Are Saying: Simmons makes play of the game for Arizona

Former Clemson All-American Isaiah Simmons made the play of the night for the Arizona Cardinals in their 37-34 overtime victory over the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks Sunday in Arizona.
Here is what is being said on Twitter about the former Clemson Tiger.
Isaiah Simmons made one of the plays of the night on a night full of them in a Cardinals primetime win against the Seahawks.
Isaiah Simmons played only four snaps (out of 81 team snaps) before this play.#Free48 @isaiahsimmons25
Isaiah Simmons playing just 5 snaps but making the game-changing INT was the 23rd craziest thing last night. What a game. https://t.co/liB16uy3ZM
