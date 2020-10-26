What They Are Saying: Simmons makes play of the game for Arizona

Former Clemson All-American Isaiah Simmons made the play of the night for the Arizona Cardinals in their 37-34 overtime victory over the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks Sunday in Arizona.

Here is what is being said on Twitter about the former Clemson Tiger.

Big plays in big moments? Yeah @isaiahsimmons25 knows a thing or two about that! 🔥 📺: #SEAvsAZ on NBCpic.twitter.com/nHyl8BaA9o — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 26, 2020

Isaiah Simmons made one of the plays of the night on a night full of them in a Cardinals primetime win against the Seahawks. More from @KZimmermanAZ:https://t.co/8cEny4jbFx — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 26, 2020

Isaiah Simmons played only four snaps (out of 81 team snaps) before this play.#Free48 @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/OFI13UGM5E — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) October 26, 2020

Isaiah Simmons playing just 5 snaps but making the game-changing INT was the 23rd craziest thing last night. What a game. https://t.co/liB16uy3ZM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2020