Lawrence talks future, if he might consider returning to Clemson for senior year

It seems like a forgone conclusion that Trevor Lawrence will announce his intentions to enter his name for 2021 NFL Draft once the 2020 football season has been completed.

Or is it?

The Clemson quarterback is considered by just about everyone to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, during Tuesday’s media interview session he was asked if there was anything that might make him reconsider coming back to Clemson after the season is over.

“I don’t know. We will have to see how things unfold,” Lawrence said. “I think there are a lot of factors in that. But, honestly, just really playing this year and putting everything I have into it and not really focus on next year or whether I leave or stay. Obviously, I have the option to do either one. Kind of my mindset has been that I am going to move on. But who knows? There are a lot of things that could happen.”

Lawrence did not express what things that might be. But right now, the NFL Draft is not his focus. His focus is putting Clemson in the best position possible to win another ACC Championship and possibly another shot at a national championship.

Currently, Lawrence leads the ACC in passing, averaging 305.5 yards per game through the air. His 1,833 yards also leads the conference, as does his 9.6 yards per attempt average, 70.7 completion percentage and his 17 touchdowns. He has also rushed for four touchdowns.

As for the Tigers, they are off to a 6-0 start, including a 5-0 start in the ACC and are the top-ranked team in the country.

“I am really just focused on this year. I am not trying to look ahead, and I am not trying to worry about (the draft),” Lawrence said. “Obviously, I can’t control it and really just trusting that God has a plan for me no matter where that is, no matter where I go. Whether that is across the country or that is close to home or I stay another year.

“No matter what it is, we will work it out. I am not sure. That is a tough one. We will see how it all unfolds.”

The top-ranked Clemson will host Boston College at noon on Saturday at Death Valley.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame