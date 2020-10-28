Clemson just got better with another big commitment

Clemson’s 2022 got off to a great start Wednesday night when 4-star offensive lineman Blake Miller committed to the Tigers.

Last week the Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller narrowed down his recruitment and list of 20 offers on Monday, naming a top five of Clemson, Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Ohio State, in no particular order, via social media.

Miller, a top-150 national prospect, competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2019 and was one of the first O-linemen in the 2022 class to receive an offer from Clemson this past June.

There are a number of reasons why the Tigers made the recruiting cut for Miller, but he pinpointed a couple aspects of Clemson’s program that especially appeal to him.

“They produce guys, and they care about their players,” Miller told The Clemson Insider.

Miller is currently ranked as high as the No. 5 prospect from the Buckeye State, No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 119 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.