Bresee isn’t playing like a freshman

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee may be a freshman, but he is certainly not playing like one.

The Maryland native has played in every game thus far for the top-ranked Tigers and even started a few. From the season opener, when he posted three tackles, to the forced fumble against Syracuse, Bresee makes his presence known anytime he’s on the field.

The freshman talked on Tuesday about his growth and that he still had a lot of improving to do.

Bresee on the mindset of the rookies

“We are all very well prepared. We practice hard every week. We definitely wish we had those guys. Everyone who is injured right now were great players, but we all prepare like we are going to be the guy that week. No matter who gets hurt or what happens, we’re all prepared to take that role and step up into whatever role we need to.”

Bresee on his growth

“I can definitely tell a difference from the first game to now. I’ve gotten a real feel for what college football is like. There is still a lot of things to learn. It’s still all new to me. I think I’m starting to get my feet under me.”

Bresee’s thoughts on BC RB David Bailey

“I think every back presents their own challenges. He’s actually close to where I’m from back home. We actually almost played their team in high school, so I watched a little tape on him way back when. I think every back has their own challenges. He’s a big powerful back who is able to break a lot of arm tackles. It’s a challenge of its own. We just have to prepare and hopefully we do what we do.”

What Bresee has learned from James Skalski

“He’s a great leader. Ever since I came in January, he’s been there for me with any questions I have. I would go watch film with him. You can just feel when he’s in the game with you or when your in practice with him. He takes control of the whole defense. You get a sense of calm when he’s in because you know he’s taking care of everything. He always positive towards everybody. He brings a lot of energy to the team and the defense. He’s the perfect leader”

Bresee on learning defense on a zoom call

“It helped me a lot. From spring, to when I was just here and really didn’t know anything. We would meet all the time in the spring over zoom. We would watch film. Whatever we could. We would go over new plays that Coach Venables was putting in… it definitely helped me a lot. It slowed everything down for me. It wasn’t like I was learning a bunch of new stuff and had to put it in to go practice it that day. I was getting everything a little bit slower.”