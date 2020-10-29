Clemson's Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19

The Clemson Insider has confirmed Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources told TCI on Thursday night.

News of Lawrence broke Thursday evening that that Heisman hopeful has tested positive for COVID-19. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported the news on Twitter.

The Tigers’ starter leads the ACC in passing yards through six games with 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College. According to CDC guidelines, Lawrence has to be isolated for 10 days before being released. Because of the CDC’s and the ACC’s guidelines, Lawrence is questionable to play in the Tigers’ game against Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

