What we are hearing on the Trevor Lawrence COVID situation

After learning Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, The Clemson Insider spoke with a number of sources Thursday night to gather more information on the Heisman Trophy hopeful and how it all went down.

According to our sources, the Tigers’ quarterback did practice earlier in the week. However, Lawrence began showing mild symptoms earlier in the week and was tested multiple times.

Lawrence received news on Thursday that he does indeed have the coronavirus, and he did not practice on Thursday. After Lawrence began showing symptoms earlier in the week, the Clemson coaches put an extra emphasis on getting the backup quarterbacks prepared to play.

Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College, due to the CDC’s protocol guidelines, which the ACC follows. It requires those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to be isolated for 10 days since the onset of when the symptoms first appeared.

Based on when Lawrence first showed symptoms, he could be back for the Tigers’ Nov. 7 game at Notre Dame as long as there are no further complications.

