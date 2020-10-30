Clemson Athletics' weekly COVID-19 results

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications
Clemson Athletics receives state approval on reduced capacity for basketball
Clemson Athletics received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce on Friday to welcome spectators at Littlejohn Coliseum for men’s and women’s basketball games. South Carolina Governor Henry (…)
ACC announces plans for Tipoff Events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its plans for the annual ACC Operation Basketball and ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff events. The virtual events will be televised live by (…)
Remember: Lawrence isn’t only ‘quarterback’ Clemson will miss Saturday
In one evening, things changed dramatically. As everyone in the world knows by now, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will miss Saturday’s game against Boston (…)
Clemson to host former ACC foe in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Clemson University men’s basketball will host former ACC foe Maryland in the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 9 with the time and network designation to be (…)
Son of former Clemson great discusses ‘unexpected’ offer from Swinney
Earlier this week, Clemson extended an offer to Keith Adams, Jr., the son of former Tiger great Keith Adams. The Clemson Insider caught up with Adams, Jr., a talented class of 2022 running back from Cherokee (…)
What we are hearing on the Trevor Lawrence COVID situation
After learning Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, The Clemson Insider spoke with a number of sources Thursday night to gather more information on the Heisman Trophy (…)
Official statement from Dabo Swinney on Trevor Lawrence
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided the following update this evening on quarterback Trevor Lawrence: “Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and (…)
Clemson's Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19
The Clemson Insider has confirmed Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources told TCI on Thursday night. News of Lawrence broke Thursday evening that that Heisman (…)
Swinney’s thoughts on if Lawrence is returning to Clemson next season
Earlier this week, Trevor Lawrence appeared to have left the door open when he told a reporter “I don’t know,” when asked whether he might change his mind about turning professional at season’s end and (…)