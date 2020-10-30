Clemson Athletics' weekly COVID-19 results

Clemson Athletics' weekly COVID-19 results

Clemson Athletics completed 1,343 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29. A total of four individuals tested positive, including three student-athletes, or 0.3% positive.
Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 12,897 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 177 positive results (140 student-athletes, 37 staff), 1.4% positive, and no hospitalizations.

