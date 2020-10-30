Son of former Clemson great discusses ‘unexpected’ offer from Swinney

Earlier this week, Clemson extended an offer to Keith Adams, Jr., the son of former Tiger great Keith Adams.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Adams, Jr., a talented class of 2022 running back from Cherokee High School in Canton, Ga., about his new opportunity to play for the Tigers.

“I was very excited,” Adams, Jr., said. “It was a blessing, and I wasn’t expecting it, really, at that time. It was an unexpected call, but I was very grateful for it.”

The Tigers gave Adams, Jr., a grayshirt offer, meaning he was offered enrollment on scholarship at the start of the second semester of his freshman year of college. If Adams, Jr., decides to attend Clemson, he will have five years to play four seasons, with the ability to redshirt at some point. By postponing enrollment until the winter after his senior year of high school, a football player can play the fall season one year after his graduation date.

Adams, Jr., (5-10, 200) received the offer from Clemson’s head man himself.

“Dabo Swinney called,” Adams, Jr., said. “He was just like, he liked everything he saw on film and I’m one of the most physical backs he’s seen on film this year. So, I was really excited about that.”

Adams, Jr., is happy to have the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps as a Clemson Tiger.

Adams, Sr., was a two-time first-team All-American linebacker at Clemson (1999, 2000) who earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1999 and was runner-up for the honor as a senior. He finished his career sixth in school history in tackles (379), including 54 tackles for loss and 23 sacks, before going on to a seven-year career in the NFL where he played in the 2005 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s a blessing, honestly, to get an offer from the school that my dad went to,” Adams, Jr., said. “I was really excited about it, and thankful.”

Adams, Sr., is a proud papa and was thrilled to see his son get the offer as well.

“He was proud,” Adams, Jr., said. “He was happy for me. Just very excited.”

Adams, Jr., collected his first scholarship offer from Middle Tennessee in April before Georgia Southern came calling with an offer earlier this month. According to Adams, Jr., among other schools showing interest are South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Stanford and Cal.

When does he plan on making his college commitment in the future?

“Probably I’d say around middle to end of my senior year,” he said.

Adams, Jr., is keeping all his options open right now as he goes through the recruiting process, but Clemson sits well with him after pulling the trigger on an offer.

“I’m obviously very grateful for the offer and everything,” he said. “They’re obviously high on my list, too.”

As a sophomore in 2019, Adams, Jr., was named a first-team all-region performer in Georgia’s 7A classification after rushing for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns.

