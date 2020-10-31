Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives for Boston College

Clemson arrived at Death Valley Saturday as they prepare to battle Boston College.
Check out some great pictures of the arrival in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Top-ranked Clemson drove down the field and took its first lead of the game at 32-28 with 11:34 to play on a 17-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne. The drive covered 91 yards in 10 plays and 4:11. The rushing (…)
Travis Etienne became the ACC’s career rushing leader in Saturday’s game against Boston College. The Clemson running back broke Ted Brown’s mark on a 16-yard run on the final play of the (…)
Top-ranked Clemson tacked on another score thanks to an 8-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Amari Rodgers that cut the Tigers deficit to a 2-point game with 6:16 left in the third quarter. (…)
Trailing 28-13 at halftime, No. 1 Clemson cut into its deficit against Boston College on Saturday at Death Valley with a touchdown drive to open the third quarter. On fourth-and-1 from the Boston College (…)
No. 1 Clemson struggled to create momentum in their first half of play against Boston College, trailing for the first time this season by a score of 28-13. With key players missing on both sides of the ball, (…)
All the talk entering top-ranked Clemson’s game against Boston College on Saturday at Death Valley was focused on how the Tigers’ offense would fare with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined due (…)
Top-ranked Clemson had its fair share of problems in the first half from a 97-yard fumble return to big plays surrendered on defense. Boston College started the game with poise and went to the halftime (…)
Top-ranked Clemson appears to be in trouble as it heads to halftime against Boston College today. Led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the Eagles have stunned the Tigers with a 28-13 lead at halftime. BC also (…)
Top-ranked Clemson evened up the score with a solid drive capped off by a 35-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Travis Etienne that tied the game at 7-7 with 10:54 to play in the first quarter. The (…)
Clemson Football released its inactive list prior to Saturday’s game against Boston College. The Tigers announced they will be without defensive tackle Tyler Davis (lower leg) and strongside linebacker (…)