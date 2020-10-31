Clemson back in business

Top-ranked Clemson tacked on another score thanks to an 8-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Amari Rodgers that cut the Tigers deficit to a 2-point game with 6:16 left in the third quarter. But the failed two-point conversion kept the Tigers down 28-26. The drive covered 64 yards for 7 plays in 2:59 minutes.

