Clemson back in business

October 31, 2020 2:42 pm

Top-ranked Clemson tacked on another score thanks to an 8-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Amari Rodgers that cut the Tigers deficit to a 2-point game with 6:16 left in the third quarter. But the failed two-point conversion kept the Tigers down 28-26. The drive covered 64 yards for 7 plays in 2:59 minutes.

After a clutch 42-yard pass to Etienne on 2nd- and-8 to the BC 20 and a run up the middle for 1st and goal from Uiagalelei, the Tigers answered Boston College early in the second, making two touchdowns in the third quarter thus far, bringing the score to 28-26.

Top-ranked Clemson drove down the field and took its first lead of the game at 32-28 with 11:34 to play on a 17-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne. The drive covered 91 yards in 10 plays and 4:11. The rushing (…)

Travis Etienne became the ACC’s career rushing leader in Saturday’s game against Boston College. The Clemson running back broke Ted Brown’s mark on a 16-yard run on the final play of the (…)

Top-ranked Clemson evened up the score with a solid drive capped off by a 35-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Travis Etienne that tied the game at 7-7 with 10:54 to play in the first quarter. The (…)

