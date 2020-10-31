Etienne sets all-time ACC mark

Travis Etienne became the ACC’s career rushing leader in Saturday’s game against Boston College.

The Clemson running back broke Ted Brown’s mark on a 16-yard run on the final play of the third quarter.

Brown ran for 4,602 yards during his four-year career at NC State from 1975-’78.

Etienne already owns the ACC career record for rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. He also owns the single season record for total touchdowns and shares the record for rushing touchdowns in a season with former Pittsburgh running back James Connor. He is on pace to set several more career records at Clemson, the ACC and in FBS history.

Earlier in the day, he broke the FBS record for most career games with at least one touchdown.