Tigers cut into deficit at start of second half

Trailing 28-13 at halftime, No. 1 Clemson cut into its deficit against Boston College on Saturday at Death Valley with a touchdown drive to open the third quarter.

On fourth-and-1 from the Boston College 30-yard line, freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei kept the ball on a zone-read play and ran 30 yards into the end zone untouched for a score that sliced the Eagles’ lead to 28-20 less than four minutes into the second half.

Uiagalelei touchdown capped off a seven-play, 56-yard drive that spanned 3:14. A 14-yard pass from Uiagalelei to Cornell Powell on third-and-7 from Clemson’s 47-yard line kept the drive alive.