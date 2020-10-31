Two-minute Drill: Uiagalelei on sensational first start

D.J. Uiagalelei brought his A game in his first start at Clemson and it was critical.
In this edition of the Two-minute Drill D.J. Uiagalelei discusses his first start as a Tiger and leading Clemson back from down 18.
D.J. Uiagalelei brought his A game in his first start at Clemson and it was critical.
In this edition of the Two-minute Drill D.J. Uiagalelei discusses his first start as a Tiger and leading Clemson back from down 18.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced following his team’s 34-28 win over Boston College on Saturday at Death Valley that Trevor Lawrence will not be available to play in the top-ranked Tigers’ (…)
With 264 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, running back Travis Etienne rallied No. 1 ranked Clemson from an 18-point deficit to beat Boston College, 34-28, at Death Valley on Saturday. The 18-point rally (…)
Top-ranked Clemson overcame countless obstacles to defeat Boston College 34-28 and remain undefeated. The Tigers struggled in the first half with a fumble at the three-yard line that was returned for a (…)
After being gashed by Boston College in the first half of Saturday’s game at Death Valley, Clemson’s defense stepped up big time in the final two quarters to help the top-ranked Tigers avoid an upset and (…)
Top-ranked Clemson drove down the field and took its first lead of the game at 32-28 with 11:34 to play on a 17-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne. The drive covered 91 yards in 10 plays and 4:11. The rushing (…)
Travis Etienne became the ACC’s career rushing leader in Saturday’s game against Boston College. The Clemson running back broke Ted Brown’s mark on a 16-yard run on the final play of the (…)
Top-ranked Clemson tacked on another score thanks to an 8-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Amari Rodgers that cut the Tigers deficit to a 2-point game with 6:16 left in the third quarter. (…)
Trailing 28-13 at halftime, No. 1 Clemson cut into its deficit against Boston College on Saturday at Death Valley with a touchdown drive to open the third quarter. On fourth-and-1 from the Boston College (…)
No. 1 Clemson struggled to create momentum in their first half of play against Boston College, trailing for the first time this season by a score of 28-13. With key players missing on both sides of the ball, (…)
All the talk entering top-ranked Clemson’s game against Boston College on Saturday at Death Valley was focused on how the Tigers’ offense would fare with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined due (…)