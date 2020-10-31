Two-minute Drill: Uiagalelei on sensational first start

October 31, 2020 6:32 pm

D.J. Uiagalelei brought his A game in his first start at Clemson and it was critical.

In this edition of the Two-minute Drill D.J. Uiagalelei discusses his first start as a Tiger and leading Clemson back from down 18.

Top-ranked Clemson drove down the field and took its first lead of the game at 32-28 with 11:34 to play on a 17-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne. The drive covered 91 yards in 10 plays and 4:11.

Travis Etienne became the ACC's career rushing leader in Saturday's game against Boston College. The Clemson running back broke Ted Brown's mark on a 16-yard run on the final play of the

Top-ranked Clemson tacked on another score thanks to an 8-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Amari Rodgers that cut the Tigers deficit to a 2-point game with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

