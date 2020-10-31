Uiagalelei shines in improbable Clemson comeback

Top-ranked Clemson overcame countless obstacles to defeat Boston College 34-28 and remain undefeated.

The Tigers struggled in the first half with a fumble at the three-yard line that was returned for a 97-yard touchdown and a 28-13 deficit at halftime. But, Clemson flexed its muscles in the second half to shut out the Eagles and claim the victory.

After Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19, highly touted freshman D.J. Uiagalelei was forced to step up and lead the offense.

Uiagalelei earned his stripes in the contest and put together an outstanding performance to lead the Tigers to a win in his first collegiate start.

He finished the game 30-for-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback added six rushes for a net of 25 yards that included a 30-yard touchdown run that put Clemson within a touchdown.

The Tigers trailed by as many as 18 with 1:02 to play in the first half before Uiagalelei mounted a 10 play 42-yard drive to set up a B.T. Potter field goal with 0:07 to play in the half to cut the score to 28-13.

Uiagalelei’s first touchdown pass was a 35-yard touchdown pass to Travis Etienne that tied the game at 7-7 with 10:54 to play in the first quarter.

He found the end zone again with 11:38 to play in the third quarter on a 30-yard touchdown run that cut the score to 28-20. Uiagalelei scored to cap off a seven play 56-yard drive in 3:14.

The freshman’s final touchdown was an eight-yard pass to Amari Rodgers that moved Clemson withing two points at 28-26.

But, the marquee drive for Uiagalelei was a 10 play 91-yard drive that ended on a 17-yard run by Travis Etienne to give Clemson its first lead of the game with 11:34 to play in the contest.

The California native gave Tiger fans a glimpse of the future and put skin and bones on his five-star rating out of high school.

Clemson returns to action next Saturday at No. 3 Notre Dame and Uiagalelei may have to lead the offense again if Lawrence remains unavailable.