Alabama closes on Clemson in latest AP Football Rankings

Alabama closes on Clemson in latest AP Football Rankings

Football

Alabama closes on Clemson in latest AP Football Rankings

By November 1, 2020 2:04 pm

By |

The latest Associated Press football poll has been released.

Alabama pulled very close to Clemson, but the Tigers just held the No. 1 ranking this week.  Notre Dame is No. 4 setting up a top four showdown in South Bend Saturday night.

1
Clemson (7-0) 1 ACC 1,515 (33)
2
Alabama (6-0) 2 SEC 1,513 (29)
3
Ohio State (2-0) 3 Big Ten 1,430
4
Notre Dame (6-0) 4 ACC 1,351
5
Georgia (4-1) 5 SEC 1,289
6
Cincinnati (5-0) 7 American Athletic 1,199
7
Texas A&M (4-1) 8 SEC 1,156
8
Florida (3-1) 10 SEC 1,066
9
Brigham Young (7-0) 11 IA Independents 1,014
10
Wisconsin (1-0) 9 Big Ten 985
11
Miami (FL) (5-1) 12 ACC 946
12
Oregon (0-0) 14 Pac-12 831
13
Indiana (2-0) 17 Big Ten 765
14
Oklahoma State (4-1) 6 Big 12 760
15
Coastal Carolina (6-0) 20 Sun Belt 527
16
Marshall (5-0) 19 Conference USA 523
17
Iowa State (4-2) 23 Big 12 427
18
SMU (6-1) 22 American Athletic 420
19
Oklahoma (4-2) 24 Big 12 405
20
USC (0-0) 21 Pac-12 354
21
Boise State (2-0) 25 Mountain West 336
22
Texas (4-2) Big 12 190
23
Michigan (1-1) 13 Big Ten 151
24
Auburn (4-2) SEC 144
25
Liberty (6-0) IA Independents 118

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
40m

Top-ranked Clemson made plenty of mistakes on Saturday but managed to come from behind and knock off Boston College 32-28 to remain unbeaten. The Tigers fell behind by as many as 18 and trailed 28-13 at (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home