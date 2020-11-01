Alabama closes on Clemson in latest AP Football Rankings

The latest Associated Press football poll has been released.
Alabama pulled very close to Clemson, but the Tigers just held the No. 1 ranking this week. Notre Dame is No. 4 setting up a top four showdown in South Bend Saturday night.
|1
|
|Clemson (7-0)
|1
|1,515 (33)
|2
|
|Alabama (6-0)
|2
|1,513 (29)
|3
|
|Ohio State (2-0)
|3
|1,430
|4
|
|Notre Dame (6-0)
|4
|1,351
|5
|
|Georgia (4-1)
|5
|1,289
|6
|
|Cincinnati (5-0)
|7
|1,199
|7
|
|Texas A&M (4-1)
|8
|1,156
|8
|
|Florida (3-1)
|10
|1,066
|9
|
|Brigham Young (7-0)
|11
|1,014
|10
|
|Wisconsin (1-0)
|9
|985
|11
|
|Miami (FL) (5-1)
|12
|946
|12
|
|Oregon (0-0)
|14
|831
|13
|
|Indiana (2-0)
|17
|765
|14
|
|Oklahoma State (4-1)
|6
|760
|15
|
|Coastal Carolina (6-0)
|20
|527
|16
|
|Marshall (5-0)
|19
|523
|17
|
|Iowa State (4-2)
|23
|427
|18
|
|SMU (6-1)
|22
|420
|19
|
|Oklahoma (4-2)
|24
|405
|20
|
|USC (0-0)
|21
|354
|21
|
|Boise State (2-0)
|25
|336
|22
|
|Texas (4-2)
|190
|23
|
|Michigan (1-1)
|13
|151
|24
|
|Auburn (4-2)
|144
|25
|
|Liberty (6-0)
|118