Did Clemson hold at No. 1 in latest coaches poll?

Did Clemson hold at No. 1 in latest coaches poll?

Football

Did Clemson hold at No. 1 in latest coaches poll?

By November 1, 2020 12:37 pm

By |

The latest Amway coaches poll has been released.  There are plenty of changes this week.

Clemson remains at No. 1 but did lose some first place votes.  Last week the Tigers had 52 first place votes and this week they have 43.

Notre Dame stays at No. 4 while Miami moves up to No. 10.

1 Clemson 7-0 1527 43 1 1/1
2 Alabama 6-0 1503 17 2 2/3
3 Ohio State 2-0 1407 2 3 2/10
4 Notre Dame 6-0 1358 0 4 3/10
5 Georgia 4-1 1304 0 5 3/5
6 Cincinnati 5-0 1157 0 7 1 6/22
7 Texas A&M 4-1 1154 0 8 1 7/20
8 Florida 3-1 1101 0 9 1 3/9
9 Brigham Young 7-0 1025 0 10 1 9/23
10 Miami 5-1 964 0 12 2 7/NR
11 Wisconsin 1-0 908 0 11 11/18
12 Oklahoma State 4-1 783 0 6 -6 6/19
13 Indiana 2-0 730 0 19 6 13/NR
14 Oregon 0-0 725 0 15 1 9/17
15 Marshall 5-0 473 0 18 3 15/NR
16 Coastal Carolina 6-0 464 0 21 5 16/NR
17 Iowa State 4-2 433 0 22 5 17/NR
18 Southern Methodist 6-1 421 0 23 5 16/NR
19 Oklahoma 4-2 413 0 24 5 3/NR
20 Southern California 0-0 365 0 20 17/NR
21 Auburn 4-2 246 0 NR 5 7/NR
22 Army 6-1 208 0 25 3 22/NR
23 Boise State 2-0 204 0 NR 6 23/NR
24 North Carolina 4-2 192 0 13 -11 6/24
25 Michigan 1-1 141 0 14 -11 14/25

 

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
49m

Top-ranked Clemson made plenty of mistakes on Saturday but managed to come from behind and knock off Boston College 32-28 to remain unbeaten. The Tigers fell behind by as many as 18 and trailed 28-13 at (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home