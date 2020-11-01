Did Clemson hold at No. 1 in latest coaches poll?

The latest Amway coaches poll has been released. There are plenty of changes this week.
Clemson remains at No. 1 but did lose some first place votes. Last week the Tigers had 52 first place votes and this week they have 43.
Notre Dame stays at No. 4 while Miami moves up to No. 10.
|1
|Clemson
|7-0
|1527
|43
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Alabama
|6-0
|1503
|17
|2
|—
|2/3
|3
|Ohio State
|2-0
|1407
|2
|3
|—
|2/10
|4
|Notre Dame
|6-0
|1358
|0
|4
|—
|3/10
|5
|Georgia
|4-1
|1304
|0
|5
|—
|3/5
|6
|Cincinnati
|5-0
|1157
|0
|7
|1
|6/22
|7
|Texas A&M
|4-1
|1154
|0
|8
|1
|7/20
|8
|Florida
|3-1
|1101
|0
|9
|1
|3/9
|9
|Brigham Young
|7-0
|1025
|0
|10
|1
|9/23
|10
|Miami
|5-1
|964
|0
|12
|2
|7/NR
|11
|Wisconsin
|1-0
|908
|0
|11
|—
|11/18
|12
|Oklahoma State
|4-1
|783
|0
|6
|-6
|6/19
|13
|Indiana
|2-0
|730
|0
|19
|6
|13/NR
|14
|Oregon
|0-0
|725
|0
|15
|1
|9/17
|15
|Marshall
|5-0
|473
|0
|18
|3
|15/NR
|16
|Coastal Carolina
|6-0
|464
|0
|21
|5
|16/NR
|17
|Iowa State
|4-2
|433
|0
|22
|5
|17/NR
|18
|Southern Methodist
|6-1
|421
|0
|23
|5
|16/NR
|19
|Oklahoma
|4-2
|413
|0
|24
|5
|3/NR
|20
|Southern California
|0-0
|365
|0
|20
|—
|17/NR
|21
|Auburn
|4-2
|246
|0
|NR
|5
|7/NR
|22
|Army
|6-1
|208
|0
|25
|3
|22/NR
|23
|Boise State
|2-0
|204
|0
|NR
|6
|23/NR
|24
|North Carolina
|4-2
|192
|0
|13
|-11
|6/24
|25
|Michigan
|1-1
|141
|0
|14
|-11
|14/25