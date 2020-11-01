Did COVID-19 cost Lawrence a chance at the Heisman Trophy?

2020 has been a crazy year, as we all know.

It continues to surprise us each and every day with more and more news, most of which has been bad or depressing, especially when it comes to COVID-19 and how it has affected our everyday life.

Few are as affected in the sports world by the corona virus, right now than Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Since the spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit America, Lawrence has been out in front. He has been the face of College Football.

He has been front and center and doing his part to be educated and to educate others when it comes to the social equality issues that have been plaguing our country.

Lawrence was the first major player to step up and speak his mind on social media, tell everyone he and all the players wanted to play football this year, when it looked for a moment the 2020 college football season was going to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Since the season has started, no one has played better and more consistent than Lawrence. Through the first six games, he led the Tigers to a dominating start, while leading the ACC in passing yards and passing average, touchdown passes and completion percentage.

He has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,833 yards. He has tossed 17 touchdowns and ran for 4 more with just two interceptions.

Lawrence was in fact, the Heisman frontrunner. Until Thursday.

On Thursday, the Clemson quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately put in isolation. Obviously, he did not get to play in the top-ranked Tigers’ win over Boston College on Saturday.

After the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the Heisman hopeful will not play in next week’s game at Notre Dame either.

“He’s doing great. Zoomed with the team last night. I talked to him this morning,” Swinney said. “He feels like he could play today. So, he’s doing well.

“But obviously, there’s a protocol in place. So, he will be out in time to play, but then you have the cardiac part of it that you have to kind of ramp back up. Even if he feels great and could probably go play, he’s not allowed to do that simply because of the protocol that’s in place, and that’s put in place to make sure he can try to play safely. So, the cardiac piece – you have the 10 days, then you have the cardiac part, so he won’t be able to get through that in time to play next week.”

What does all that mean? It means COVID-19 has struck again. This time it has caused Trevor Lawrence the opportunity to win the Heisman Trophy, which would be a first for Clemson.

With Justyn Fields back and balling like he has done in his first two games, the Ohio State quarterback has now become the new frontrunner for College Football’s most coveted individual award.

“Justin Fields to me, and I get it, the other guys have played more, but he looks like the most outstanding player in college football so far,” ESPN’s Chris Fowler said on his Nightcap Recap video on his Instagram post following Ohio State’s win at Penn State Saturday night.

Now Clemson just hopes COVID does not cost Lawrence and Clemson a national championship, too.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame