Etienne on Uiagalelei: ‘Showed the world what he has in store’

Clemson running back Travis Etienne may have earned the highest honor of being the ACC’s all-time leading rusher, but the senior gave credit to freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for his performance in the Tigers’ 34-28 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Here is what Etienne had to stay after the Boston College game.

Etienne I’m being there for his team

“Just being there for my teammates. I know they need me. Being able to be someone they can rely on. Being able to face the adversity after that fumble and fight back. Be strong and keep leading those guys and come out there and get the win.”

Etienne on Uiagalelei performance

“D.J. is going to be great for us moving forward. I think he came out there and was very cool, calm and collected as he has always been throughout practice. I think he came out there and showed the world what he has in store for him and his future… y’all have seen him out there and I think the sky’s the limit. He just keeps coming to work week in and week out.”

Etienne on the feeling of being the ACC all-time leading rusher

“When it happened, it was an amazing feeling, but I was really focused on the game. We were still down at that point. We were just looking at each other like man, we’ve got to win this thing. Can’t have this great record with an L. We were just focused on keep moving forward and keep getting that touchdown and scoring…so now I have this record and a W.”

Etienne on how he prepared for Boston College

“We had a great game plan. We watched them all week. That’s kind of who they are. We came out playing hard. Coach Elliott, Coach Streeter schemed up opportunities for us to make plays. The coaches that we have here are a great coaching staff. They put us in a position to make plays on the field.”

Etienne on the difference of the second half

“It was really great that the last drive on offense. Keeping our head down and getting the field goal. It was really big for everybody’s energy. We went into halftime with this great energy. When we came out, we kept fighting e remained true to what and who we are.”