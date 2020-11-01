Etienne showed class, gave props to Uiagalelei

Top-ranked Clemson fought back from a mistake ridden first half to defeat Boston College 34-28 on Saturday.

Clemson found itself behind by as many as 18 points in the first half and was losing 28-13 at halftime. But it pushed back and shut out the Eagles in the second half to rally with 24 unanswered points.

The Tigers (7-0, 6-0 ACC) rode on the shoulders of senior Travis Etienne who amassed a whopping 264 all-purpose yards. Etienne finished the game with 20 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown. He also made himself valuable as a receiver with seven catches for 140 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown.

He continued his record-breaking season and was the recipient of the Leather Helmet Award given to the MVP of the Clemson-Boston College game. The running back won the award as a freshman in 2017, so after the game he passed the helmet to his quarterback who stepped up in the absence of starter Trevor Lawrence.

Uiagalelei finished the afternoon 30-for-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback added six rushes for 25 yards that included a 30-yard touchdown run that put Clemson within a touchdown at the time.

Etienne was impressed by the poise of his freshman quarterback and his ability to step up in the moment and lead the team to victory.

“D.J. is going to be great for us moving forward. He came out and was very cool, calm and collected just like in practice and showed the world what he has in store for the future,” Etienne said. “They sky is the limit for D.J..”

Etienne set the ACC record for career rushing yards as he passed NC State great Ted Brown and took sole possession of the FBS record for most games with a touchdown. He has scored at least one touchdown in 42 of his 50 career games.

The senior was impressed when he saw the announcement on the jumbotron but was more focused on finishing the game.

“It was an amazing moment, but we were still down at that point,” Etienne said. “So, we looked around and said we can’t get this great record with a loss. We were focused on getting the touchdown and moving forward with a win.”

Clemson travels to South Bend, Ind., next Saturday to face ACC-foe No. 4 Notre Dame.