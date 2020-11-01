Recruits react to Clemson win vs. BC, Uiagalelei's performance

Top-ranked Clemson (7-0, 6-0 ACC) overcame an 18-point first half deficit to defeat Boston College (4-3, 3-3) by a score of 34-28 on Saturday at Death Valley. It marks the Tigers’ largest home comeback victory in school history and second-largest comeback win in school history at any location, matching an 18-point comeback at Maryland in 2011.

Freshman sensation D.J. Uiagalelei shined while stepping in as Clemson’s starting quarterback with Trevor Lawrence sidelined due to COVID-19, completing 30 of his 41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another score in his first career start.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson commits and other recruits to get their reactions to the Tigers’ resilient effort and Uiagalelei’s impressive performance. Check out what they had to say:

Clemson commit Barrett Carter, 2021 LB, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett): “Proud of how they finished the game, and D.J. showed why he was the No. 1 QB in the country and he balled out!”

Clemson commit Bubba Chandler, 2021 QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “Good game. BC came ready to play. Even though we weren’t at full strength the boys came ready and got the win. D.J. played great, glad to see him shine in that moment.”

Clemson commit Beaux Collins (pictured above), 2021 WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “Man it was great seeing D.J. sling that thing around today. I love how the team may have bended but never broke!”

Clemson commit Cade Denhoff, 2021 DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “Great team win and D.J. looked great.”

Clemson commit Will Shipley, 2021 RB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington): “A win is a win. D.J. showed he can get the job done and got some good experience before a big game next week.”

Clemson commit Troy Stellato, 2021 WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons): “Tough hard-fought win. I thought D.J. played great in his first career start.”

Clemson commit Blake Miller, 2022 OL, Strongsville, Ohio (Strongsville): “It was a closer game than I thought it would be. But a win nonetheless.”

Chace Biddle, 2022 S, Garland, Texas (Garland): “I think it was great. They really needed someone to step up in Trevor’s position and he did. That’s a real superstar right there.”

Jihaad Campbell, 2022 DE, Sicklerville, N.J. (Timber Creek): “I was at the game. It was a great comeback by Clemson. They made a way to clean up their mistakes. And stayed disciplined in the fourth quarter.”

Langston Patterson, 2022 LB, Nashville, Tenn. (Christ Presbyterian Academy): “I know there were a ton of people out and a great day for people to step up and a good job just getting the win.”

Adam Randall, 2022 WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach): “It was a good team win for Clemson, and an outstanding game one for D.J.!”

Mudia Reuben, 2022 WR, Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill South): “He had a great performance and showed that he could step up under pressure when the team needed him.”

Ty Simpson, 2022 QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview): “D.J. is gonna be a problem.”

Jalen Rambert, 2023 LB, Powdersville, S.C. (Powdersville): “BC is a lot better, they have some good WRs and a good QB. It was close really due to untimely circumstances. With all the not necessarily holes, but people missing on defense, mental mistakes in certain situations, and some very lucky offensive plays and one defensive one. They’re good though but under normal circumstances with the roster it wouldn’t be close I feel like. It wasn’t close because D.J. played bad though, they just had a skimmed down offensive game plan. He played very well though I thought.”

