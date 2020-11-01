Tigers made plays when they needed to

Top-ranked Clemson made plenty of mistakes on Saturday but managed to come from behind and knock off Boston College 32-28 to remain unbeaten.

The Tigers fell behind by as many as 18 and trailed 28-13 at halftime but rallied behind the outstanding play by freshman D.J. Uiagalelei and a second half shutout by the Clemson defense.

The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers each week to players that contribute to the Tiger’s success with outstanding individual performances.

Travis Etienne

Etienne finished the game as the most valuable player and donned the leather helmet for the second time in his Clemson career. The senior finished the game with 264 all-purpose yards.

Etienne carried the ball 20 times for 86 yards on the ground for one touchdown. He also made himself valuable with seven catches for 140 yards and a 35-yard touchdown.

The Louisiana native also set the FBS record for most games with a touchdown with his 42nd and 43rd. Etienne also set the career mark for an ACC running back to pass NC State great Ted Brown.

Will Spiers

Clemson punter Will Spiers has had an outstanding season and continued the trend against the Eagles on Saturday. The redshirt senior finished the game with three punts for an average of 48 yards. His long was 60 yards and Spiers placed two inside the 20 late in the game.

Cornell Powell

Wide receiver Cornell Powell stepped up in the absence of Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata. Powell finished the game with 10 catches for 105 yards.

Baylon Spector

The Tigers struggled in the first half defensively but rebounded in the second half with a shoutout. Baylor Spector finished the game with eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

D.J. Uiagalelei

Uiagalelei earned his stripes in the contest and put together an outstanding performance to lead the Tigers to a win in his first collegiate start.

The freshman finished the game 30-for-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback added six rushes for 25 yards that included a 30-yard touchdown run that put Clemson within a touchdown.

Clemson returns to action next weekend as it travels to South Bend, Ind. to square off with Notre Dame.