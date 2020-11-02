Clemson lands another major commitment

Clemson has picked up another big-time commitment for its 2022 recruiting class.

Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Monday via social media.

Sadler is considered a top-100 national prospect in the class of 2022 by both ESPN (No. 53 overall) and Rivals (No. 87). ESPN ranks him as the No. 1 prospect from the Palmetto State and No. 6 offensive tackle nationally.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound junior chose Clemson over more than 30 other offers from major programs around the country, including schools such as Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Oregon and Southern Cal.

Sadler is one of four prospects from the state of South Carolina in the 2022 class with an offer from Clemson, having received his offer from the Tigers on June 1, the first day they began extending offers to rising junior recruits.

“It’s honestly incredible,” Sadler told The Clemson Insider after earning the offer. “Just knowing how rare it is for Clemson to offer in-state players, it’s truly an incredible feeling.”

Sadler made an unofficial visit to Clemson in early March before the NCAA implemented the recruiting dead period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he attended the Tigers’ victory over Boston College at Death Valley last Saturday as a fan.

“It was great,” Sadler said after the visit this spring. “I’ve got nothing but rave reviews to say about Clemson. It was everything that anyone’s ever cracked it up to be.”

Sadler had a chance to watch the Tigers play in a scrimmage as part of spring practice while he was on campus.

“I really enjoyed the culture and the atmosphere of practice,” he said. “It was one of those places where you could really tell that everyone wanted to be there, nothing was forced on them.”

Sadler is Clemson’s second class of 2022 commitment and second in as many weeks, joining fellow four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller, a native of Strongsville, Ohio, who pledged to the Tigers on Oct. 28.

