Etienne takes full advantage in becoming ACC's all-time rusher

Top-ranked Clemson willed its way to victory in its 34-28 win over Boston College, Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers fell behind by 18 points in the first half due to several key pieces missing on both sides of the ball, including Trevor Lawrence. The junior tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

In the second half, Clemson made it a point to find its star running back Travis Etienne and give him opportunities to make plays in space. Etienne took full advantage as he became the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and claimed the FBS record for most games with a touchdown in his career.

On a 16-yard run on the final play of the third-quarter, Etienne (4,644 yards) broke NC State legend Ted Brown’s (4,602 yards, 1975-78). At that point in the game Clemson was down 28-26 and Etienne only cared about winning the game.

“It was an amazing moment, but I was focused on the game because we were still down at that point,” Etienne said. “So, we looked around and said now we gotta win this thing, we can’t get this great record with a loss. We were focused on moving forward and getting that touchdown and changing the game.”

Etienne capped off the drive a few plays later with the 17-yard go-ahead touchdown run to give Clemson a 32-28 lead.

The senior amassed a whopping 264 all-purpose yards in the game. Etienne finished the game with 20 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown. He also made himself valuable as a receiver with seven catches for 140 yards and a 35-yard touchdown, the most by a Clemson running back in school history.

Etienne’s first touchdown got Clemson on the board in the first quarter with a 35-yard reception for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 10:54 to play in the first quarter.

He continued his record-breaking season and was the recipient of the leather helmet award given to the MVP of the Clemson-Boston College game. Etienne could not be happier with the result of the game paired with his record-breaking performance.

“Now I have this record and a win in a great comeback,” Etienne said. “This really defines who the team is and it’s great how it ended.”

Clemson returns to action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as it travels to South Bend, Ind. to face No. 4 Notre Dame.