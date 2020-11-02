Kelly: 'We're going to knock the quarterback down'

While Brian Kelly continues weekly to challenge his Notre Dame team to ratchet up “its compete-level,” the Fighting Irish coach knows a couple things about his squad’s stingy defense.

They’ll hit the quarterback. They’ll keep opposing point totals down.

Stats might not tell the full story on the former; on the latter, they show the Irish have allowed a mere 62 points through six games – barely 10 per game.

And even that figure betrays reality; seven points in last week’s 31-13 win at Georgia Tech came when the Yellow Jackets returned a fumble 91 yards for a score.

Read the rest of the story at Irish Sports Daily.com

