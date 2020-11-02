Notre Dame’s Kelly is not feeling sorry for Clemson

Football

November 2, 2020 8:24 am

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is not feeling sorry for Clemson this week. Though the top-ranked Tigers will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a second straight game, Kelly feels there is not much of a drop off at all when it comes to freshman D.J. Uiagalelei behind center.

“It is too bad (Lawrence) is not playing. You want the best players to play,” Kelly said after the Irish’s win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. “Look, the kid that played (Saturday) is a five-star recruit as well. I know he is not Trevor Lawrence, but they are not going to come to South Bend short-handed.”

With Lawrence back home isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, Uiagalelei led the Tigers to the program’s best comeback ever at Death Valley. Clemson trailed Boston College by 18 points with 1:02 left before halftime.

But behind Uiagalelei’s 342 passing yards and three total touchdowns, the Tigers rallied to score the game’s last 24 points for a 34-28 victory. The win now sets up a top 4 showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

“It is a shame Trevor is not playing. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery, but they will be well fortified with an outstanding quarterback who played (Saturday) against BC,” Kelly said.

The Irish and Tigers will kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC.

