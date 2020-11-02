Tigers in Top 3 for 5-star

Jefferson (Ga.) five-star athlete Malaki Starks dropped his top three schools Monday night via social media.

Clemson, along with Alabama and Georgia, made the cut for Starks who also has offers from schools such as Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Florida State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Starks is the No. 3 athlete and No. 26 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to Starks in June and is recruiting him as a safety.

The offer was extra special for Starks as his uncle, Jerome Williams, was a tight end for the Tigers under Danny Ford from 1986-89.

“Getting an offer from Clemson is special for anybody,” Starks told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “But for me, it was amazing. I have family who went to Clemson and played at Clemson. I’ve watched Clemson since I was little and they’re very successful, so just getting an offer from a program like that meant a lot to me and it just felt really good knowing that I could get an offer from a program like that.”

