Uiagalelei explains the meaning behind his bling, wristbands

D.J. Uiagalelei, who sports the No. 5 for Clemson and wore the same number in high school, has a nickname to go with the number – and a necklace that accompanies his nickname.

The freshman quarterback, affectionately called ‘Big Cinco’ by some, has a gold chain that he likes to wear around his neck with a pendant hanging from it which reads “BIG5INCO.”

Meeting with the media on Monday, Uiagalelei explained where his nickname came from and how the bling came about.

“‘Big Cinco’ started off in high school,” he said. “I think some of the players would call me ‘Cinco,’ like the 5 (in Spanish), and then some of them called me ‘Big Cinco.’ I just heard the name, and I was like ‘Oh, I like that, it’s pretty cool.’ It’s like a different thing. So, I mean, I just started putting a hashtag on some of my Instagram posts, #BIG5INCO, and then eventually I got it made into a chain. I got a pendant and then I put it on a chain.”

Uiagalelei, a fan of jewelry, also showed off a couple of the other necklaces he was wearing during his Zoom video press conference Monday.

“I like wearing chains,” he said. “Some of these… This is a cross chain I have with a diamond pendant. … And right here, it’s the letter ‘T’, it’s for my mom. Her name is Tasha, so I wear the ‘T’ chain.”

Uiagalelei also likes donning several wristbands that carry special meaning to him regarding his faith.

“A lot of these wristbands I have on my wrist are different Bible verses,” he said. “My little cousin, she gave it to me for my birthday last year because she knows I wear bracelets. This one is Jeremiah 33:3. It says, ‘Call to me and I will answer to you and show you great and mighty things.’ All these are different Bible verses that I just look down at and read. Like Philippians 4:13 – ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ The other one is Ephesians 6:10 – ‘Be strong in the Lord and his mighty power.’ And then my last one is Romans 12:2 – ‘Do not be conformed to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what is good and pleasing and perfect will of God.’

“So, it’s just different things that I like to look at, just reminds me of different stuff that have a lot of meaning.”

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!