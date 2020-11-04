Bockhorst excited to play Notre Dame: 'You better have your chin strap buckled tight'

When Clemson stops by Notre Dame Stadium on Friday evening, Tigers starting guard Matt Bockhorst won’t be giving the historic ground much thought.

The Cincinnati native doesn’t get caught up in stadiums and usually can’t wait to get back on the bus when Dabo Swinney makes the rare call to stop at an opponent’s stadium the night before the game.

It’s also not out of disrespect as the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder holds great respect for the Fighting Irish as he took more than a few recruiting visits to South Bend.

“It’s definitely going to be a cool experience,” Bockhorst told Irish Sports Daily. “It’s nice for my family not to travel as far. Being able to play against a team where I know a lot of guys on the other team is what college football is all about. Guys are realizing their dreams and playing on the biggest stage. The fact it’s a top-five matchup this time with a lot on the line is pretty cool.”

Read the rest of this exclusive story at Irish Sports Daily.com

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame