Clemson makes the cut for 5-star

One of the top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class formally narrowed down his recruitment on Wednesday, and Clemson made the cut.

Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt five-star offensive lineman Gunner Givens, who lists 40-plus total offers, named the Tigers one of his top six schools via social media along with Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Ohio State.

Givens (6-6, 275) is the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 20 overall prospect in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Tigers extended an offer to Givens on June 1 – the first day they began dispensing offers to 2022 prospects – and are recruiting him as a two-way line prospect who could play on either side of the ball at the next level depending on how he develops physically.

“Clemson offered me as an athlete for now until they decide defense or offense,” Givens told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer.

“It felt unreal,” he added of the offer. “I mean Clemson only offers a handful of people regardless, so to be in the top tier of the first few was unreal.”

The Tigers made a strong impression on Givens while playing host to him for an unofficial visit in March prior to on-campus recruiting being shut down by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love Clemson, man,” he said. “When I was down there, I literally loved everything about them – their coaching staff, the way they carried themselves, the facilities, the academics, just everything. So yeah, they’ll definitely be up there on my list.”

