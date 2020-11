Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Wednesday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

This was Swinney’s last meeting with the media prior to Saturday’s top-4 matchup at No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Clemson coach updated the media on the status of defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Mike Jones for Saturday, as well as previewed the Irish’s defense and gave an update how quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has looked in practice this week.