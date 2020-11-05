4-star Texas QB details his fun weekend in Tigertown

Unofficial and official recruiting visits remain banned during the ongoing dead period that was implemented by the NCAA this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn’t stop a highly regarded Lone Star State prospect from making a regular visit to Clemson a couple of weekends ago.

Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, a class of 2022 recruit, traveled to campus the weekend of the Tigers’ Oct. 24 game against Syracuse at Death Valley.

Though Klubnik couldn’t speak with any of Clemson’s coaches while on campus due to the dead period, nor could he tour the facilities or do everything he normally would have been able to during a typical recruiting visit, he nonetheless enjoyed a fun few days in Tigertown.

“I was in Clemson Friday night to Sunday at noon,” Klubnik told The Clemson Insider. “I got to Clemson at night and checked out the stadium about 1 a.m., then went to the game Saturday, which was super cool. Went and ate lunch in town, then walked around town and all that good stuff. Then we drove around campus and drove over to see the facilities from the outside. Then we ate dinner in town. Sunday, we walked around the inner parts of campus and saw all that stuff. It was really pretty.”

Klubnik made the trip from Texas to Clemson with his parents and girlfriend, all of whom had a great experience on campus as well.

“They loved it,” he said. “They enjoyed everything about it.”

Klubnik liked what he saw from the top-ranked Tigers’ football team during its 47-21 victory over Syracuse.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I really love the way that their offense is run and the type of offense that they run. It’s very familiar to what I’m doing here at Westlake. I enjoyed watching what the coaches were really like in real life while coaching a game and the energy that they brought.”

Klubnik, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior, owns a list of over two dozen scholarship offers that features schools such as Texas, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, North Carolina, Miami and Virginia Tech, among others.

Members of Clemson’s staff have been communicating with Klubnik, who hopes to eventually add Clemson to his offer list, and can say with confidence after his trip to campus that the Tigers would be a top contender in his recruitment with an offer.

“I know they are liking me more and more as the process goes,” he said. “We are talking about two to three times a week now and they seem very interested. I really like them a lot. They’d be with my top schools without a doubt if they offered.”

Klubnik is ranked as high as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and No. 197 overall prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPN, while Rivals also considers him the No. 7 dual-threat signal-caller in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

