Notre Dame's biggest concern is stopping No. 9

When Dabo Swinney announced Trevor Lawrence was not going to be available for the Notre Dame game, I’m sure many Irish fans rejoiced.

It’s understandable. He’s the projected top pick in the next NFL Draft and was the Heisman frontrunner before contracting Covid-19. He’s lost only one game as a starter and is considered by most to be a generational talent at quarterback.

Not having Lawrence does not spell doom for Clemson, though. They have a 5-star freshman behind him on the depth chart who threw for 340 yards last week. More importantly, they have the best player in college football still playing for them: Travis Etienne.

Yes, Etienne has been that good for Clemson this season. Always dangerous running the football with his ability to break tackles, he’s taken his game to a new level with his contributions as a receiver. What he’s doing right now catching the ball is remarkable.

Read the rest of the story at Irish Sports Daily.com.

