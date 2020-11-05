Swinney gives new update on Lawrence’s progress

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told Mark Packer on ESPNU’s Off Campus Show that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out of isolation and was back at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson on Thursday.

“This is the first day they have been able to let him come back,” Swinney said Thursday afternoon. “In fact, I looked up in the team meeting, I forgot he was going to be there, and I was like, ‘Hey Trevor! Hey man!’ He has been virtual with us for a while, but he is back today.

“He worked out some today. They will do some things today and they will do something tomorrow. He is great. He is really great. But like I said, all we can do is follow the protocol that has been put forth by the medical advisory group.”

Swinney said Lawrence, who tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday, looks like he can play and is doing well. But because of the potential of cardiac issues that sometimes come as a side effect from the virus, the ACC makes those who test positive go through those sets of protocols as well to assure he is healthy.

“It is not like you can check the boxes and do those in a day,” Swinney said. “That’s why the protocols have been put in place. Again, this put in by the ACC Advisory Group and these are doctors, and this is what they do. So, unfortunately, he will not be able to get through that part of it in time to play (on Saturday). We expect he will be ready to go Monday, practice and be back at it unless there is some type of setback or something with the protocol he will go through today, tomorrow and Saturday.

“But he feels great and hopefully, we don’t have any issues as he finishes up his protocol.”

As Swinney said earlier this week, Lawrence will travel with the team on Friday when it heads to South Bend and he will be on the sideline in street clothes as the top-ranked Tigers take on No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Lawrence will be treated like any injured player on the sideline that can’t play in a game. But Swinney says they are going to at least use Lawrence’s knowledge of the game and what he sees from the Notre Dame defense to their advantage. In other words, be another set of eyes for freshman D.J. Uiagalelei.

“He will be just another encouragement guy to D.J., as he makes his first road start. That is really it,” Swinney said. “I know he and (James) Skalski are coming with us. They are both seniors and I know they were both looking forward to this game. We are disappointed they can’t play in it, but we are trying to find a way where they can still make a difference as Coach Lawrence and Coach Skalski for this one game.”

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame